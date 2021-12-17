Can Bollywood sequels rake in the cash?

Filmmakers banking on a slew of new movies to turn their fortunes around

By Web Desk Published: Fri 17 Dec 2021, 3:04 PM

Moviegoers will be able to watch many sequels to hit Bollywood films over the coming months, but analysts are not sure as to whether they will prove to be as successful as the originals.

Some of the sequels to former hits have not done too well. Bunty Aur Babli 2, released last month, has not had a good response.

The new ones likely to be released over the coming weeks include Bhool Bhulaiya 2, KGF: Chapter 2, Heropanti 2, Ek Villain Returns and Gadar 2.

Shariq Patel, chief business officer, Zee Studios, said in a media interview that sequels are made for two core reasons: creative and business-led. “If audiences have loved a particular story, extending its story line in a recognisable yet unique manner is a great business opportunity,” he said.

“The sequel will always feed off the appeal of its predecessor.”

Another problem with the Bollywood film sequels is that the original actors are replaced, resulting in disappointment. Abhishek Bachchan replaced Saswata Chatterjee in Bob Biswas, which is a spin-off of Kahani, and the film has not done too well.

Other instances include John Abraham replacing Akshay Kumar in the sequel to Welcome (Welcome Back) in 2015, which did not do as well as the first one; Akshay in place of Emraan Hashmi in Once Upon a Time in Mumbai Dobara; and Randeep Hooda replacing Emraan in Murder 3.

Even Kahaani 2, featuring Vidya Balan (who was in the original film) did not do well.

The coming months will see whether the series of sequels will fetch more revenue for the filmmakers than the originals.