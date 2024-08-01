E-Paper

Can Aamir Khan sing?

The actor is taking lessons, calls music 'meditation'

By ANI

Aamir Khan (Photo by AFP)
Published: Thu 1 Aug 2024, 12:53 PM

Last updated: Thu 1 Aug 2024, 12:55 PM

Fans may soon see Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan singing.

The Rang De Basanti star on Wednesday attended the launch of Raj Pandit's Kooriye track in Mumbai.


At the event, Khan surprised the audience by revealing plans to take up singing.

"I have started learning to sing. I have been training for the last one year. Sucheta ji is my guru," he said.


Expressing his love for singing, Khan added, "It (music) is like meditation."

At the event, Khan also expressed his admiration for the Kooriye song and the team behind it.

"Raj Pandit has done a remarkable job with Kooriye. The music, the visuals, and the emotions captured in this song are truly commendable. I am thrilled to be here to support such incredible talent," he said.

Zoya Afroz, who stars in the music video, shared her enthusiasm about the project.

"Working on Kooriye has been an incredible journey. Raj's vision and the entire team's hard work have made this song a beautiful experience. I am grateful for the overwhelming response and support," she said.

Raj Pandit, the creative force behind Kooriye, thanked everyone for their presence and support.

"This project is very close to my heart, and seeing it come to life with such a fantastic response is truly fulfilling. I am honoured by Aamir Khan's presence, and I hope Kooriye resonates with everyone who watches it," said Pandit.

Meanwhile, on the film front, he will be producing Lahore 1947, which stars Sunny Deol in the lead role. It is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol and Ali Fazal are also part of the film.

