Can Aamir Khan sing?

Aamir Khan (Photo by AFP)

Published: Thu 1 Aug 2024, 12:53 PM Last updated: Thu 1 Aug 2024, 12:55 PM

Fans may soon see Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan singing.

The Rang De Basanti star on Wednesday attended the launch of Raj Pandit's Kooriye track in Mumbai.

At the event, Khan surprised the audience by revealing plans to take up singing.

"I have started learning to sing. I have been training for the last one year. Sucheta ji is my guru," he said.

Expressing his love for singing, Khan added, "It (music) is like meditation."

At the event, Khan also expressed his admiration for the Kooriye song and the team behind it.

"Raj Pandit has done a remarkable job with Kooriye. The music, the visuals, and the emotions captured in this song are truly commendable. I am thrilled to be here to support such incredible talent," he said.

Zoya Afroz, who stars in the music video, shared her enthusiasm about the project.

"Working on Kooriye has been an incredible journey. Raj's vision and the entire team's hard work have made this song a beautiful experience. I am grateful for the overwhelming response and support," she said.