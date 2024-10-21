Calvin Harris is coming to Dubai

How Deep is Your Love for Calvin Harris? Because he will be spinning the sickest beats in the city on October 26.

The Grammy Award-winner is playing at Ushuaïa Dubai Harbour Experience, and true to its roots (Ushuaïa is from party captial Ibiza), it is bringing amazing performers to get your toes tapping.

Ready to sway? The songs you can expect (and should brush up on before you step into the arena) are Summer and Feel So Close.

DJ Tyson O’Brien will also make an appearance at this show.

Doors open at 6pm.

Calvin Harris, real name Adam Richard Wiles, was born on January 17, 1984 in Dumfries, Scotland. He is a singer, songwriter and record producer.

Harris was always curious about sounds and music mixes; he reportedly began recording demos at home at 15 and shared the tracks online. He signed up to Sony BMG in the early 2000s, releasing his debut album I Created Disco in 2007, with the hits Acceptable in the 80s and The Girls, which rose to top 10 in the UK Singles chart. Harris has had several successful collaborations including with Rhianna for We Found Love and This is What You Came For; Florence Welch for Sweet Nothing; and Ellie Goulding for I Need Your Love.