Egyptian rock band Cairokee to perform in Dubai this July

Fans of Egyptian rock music are set for a summer concert as Cairokee returns to Dubai next month.

The popular alternative rock band will perform live at the Dubai World Trade Centre on Saturday, July 11, as part of the Beat The Heat DXB concert series.

Known for hits such as Ethbat Makanak, Ya El Medan and Roma, the group has built a large fanbase across the Arab world with its blend of rock, alternative music and socially conscious lyrics.

The Dubai concert is expected to feature a selection of the band's best-known songs, alongside tracks from its more recent releases.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp channels.

Held indoors, Beat The Heat DXB has become a popular summer entertainment series in the UAE, bringing regional and international artists to Dubai during the warmer months.

Tickets for the concert are currently available through the event's official platform, with prices starting from Dh105. Doors will open ahead of the evening performance.

Founded in Cairo in 2003, Cairokee is considered one of the most influential contemporary bands in the Middle East. The group has performed at major festivals and venues across the region and continues to attract audiences with its energetic live shows and distinctive sound.