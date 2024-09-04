Busan International Film Festival to kick off with war epic 'Uprising'

A still from Uprising

Published: Wed 4 Sep 2024, 9:49 AM Last updated: Wed 4 Sep 2024, 9:50 AM

The 2024 Busan International Film Festival will begin on October 2 with the international premiere of Uprising, filmmaker Kim Sang-man's historical war epic, scripted by Park Chan-wook, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The 29th edition of the 10-day event will conclude with Singaporean director Eric Khoo's Spirit World, starring French screen icon Catherine Deneuve.

"Uprising is a captivating historical drama crafted by an outstanding team of directors, writers, and actors, while Khoo's Spirit World is a co-production that explores the fundamental questions of human existence and the meaning of life through beautiful cinematic expression," said Park Do-shin, the festival's acting director, who was previously Busan's senior programmer.

Uprising is also the first streaming title to be invited as the festival's opening film.

Park Kwang-su, a former director who was named the festival's chairperson in February, assured Busan fans in a press conference that this year's event will revive some of the previous festival's traditions.

"When we reviewed last year's event, we realised that several elements were missing that should have been there," Park said. "We've decided to bring back offline dailies, which were previously only published online. We're also reinstating the shuttle bus and a festival lounge where guests and visitors can relax and mingle."

These small changes mean a lot to the festival organisers, who, despite a government subsidy that was nearly halved this year, have increased screenings by 8 percent compared to last year, with the official selection comprising 224 films from 63 countries, thanks to the rise of corporate sponsors. This year's Busan will showcase 279 films, including 13 international premieres and 86 world premieres.

This year's BIFF will celebrate the works of Kurosawa Kiyoshi, the Asian Filmmaker of the Year Award winner and Japanese writer-director known for psychological horror films such as 'Cure' (1997). Busan will screen two of his most recent films, 'Serpent's Path' and 'Cloud,' which premiered at the Venice Film Festival.

Other Asian filmmakers featured at the festival include Jia Zhangke's Caught by the Tides, an epic tale of contemporary China, and Mohammad Rasoulof's The Seed of Sacred Fig, a brutal portrayal of Iran's political landscape and the persecution of women.