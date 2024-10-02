Busan International Film Festival 2024: Netflix period war drama to open the fest

Published: Wed 2 Oct 2024, 10:51 AM

A Netflix period war drama produced by South Korean filmmaker Park Chan-wook will open Asia's largest film festival Wednesday, the first time a streaming title has kicked off the event.

Directed by Kim Sang-man and featuring Korean megastar Gang Dong-won in a lead role, Uprising is one of 224 official entries at this year's Busan International Film Festival (BIFF), which runs until October 11.

The film has attracted significant attention ahead of its world premiere thanks largely to the involvement of Park, best-known for ultra-violent thrillers like 2003's Old Boy, which played a key role in bringing South Korean cinema to the global forefront.

Park was a screenwriter and producer on Uprising, a story set during Korea's Joseon Dynasty about two friends who grow up together — but become enemies when war breaks out in the country.

"I believed it was a work that could appeal to the public (the most) among all the (BIFF) opening films in history," Park Do-shin, the festival's acting director, has said of the choice.

Streaming-only content like Netflix's Squid Game and the Apple TV+ series Pachinko have contributed to a significant surge in the global visibility of Korean and Korean diaspora stories in recent years.

Busan's 2024 line-up reflects how that content has become an "important part of our culture," BIFF programmer Jung Han-seok said.

On Wednesday morning, ahead of the opening ceremony, visitors were already queuing at festival venues, while the red carpet for the star-studded opening ceremony had been laid out.

The decision to open this year's edition with a major streaming title, however, has sparked criticism within South Korea's cinema community, as BIFF has long been dedicated to supporting emerging talents in Asia as well as small-scale, independent films.

"I find it disappointing that a streaming title was selected as the opening film," Kay Heeyoung Kim, who owns film studio K-Dragon, said.

"The challenges confronting the theatre-based physical film market and filmmakers can be partly attributed to the streaming platforms."

This year's edition also comes as organisers still grapple with the fallout from former festival director Huh Moon-yung, who resigned last year amid accusations of sexual misconduct. The director position remains vacant.

The South Korean government's budget for supporting film festivals including BIFF was also slashed by half this year.

Despite those setbacks, this year's 29th edition is presenting about 15 more films than last year, organisers said, with 86 world premieres.

BIFF will posthumously honour South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun, screening six of the actor's film and television works, including Parasite, Our Sunhi (2013) and a portion of TV series My Mister (2018).

Best known globally for his starring role in Bong Joon-ho's 2019 Oscar-winner Parasite, Lee was found dead in an apparent suicide last year after a two-month investigation into suspected drug use, sparking public outrage over what many perceived as an excessive police interrogation.