Burberry's Lee stages an ode to British heritage in debut runway show

He has been hospitalized in Los Angeles since Saturday
Faux fur, oversized coats and hot water bottles dominated Burberry’s runway as Daniel Lee presented his vision for the British heritage label at London Fashion Week on Monday.
Set in a dark marquee in London's Kennington Park, Lee delivered a colourful take on Burberry's classic camel, black and red check as Burberry steps into a new era under his tenure.
The 37-year-old, Bradford, England-born chief creative officer drew inspiration from the brand's affinity with exploration and the outdoors in his first collection for the fashion house, according to the show notes.
Silhouettes were oversized and soft around the edges across both women's and men's wear. Burberry's mackintosh-style trench coat was re-imagined in a muted khaki with green faux fur lapels.
English rose patterned tailoring sat alongside chunky rubber boots with an equestrian twist and cosy square toed shearling and faux fur shoes in the Autumn Winter 2023 collection.
There were also feather embellished outfits in autumnal tones and pleated tartan-inspired kilts over trousers.
A revamped version of the Equestrian Knight design was blown up on blankets and dresses in blue and white.
Outfits were accessorised with hot water bottles, fuzzy trimmed bags and big scarves.
There was a notable absence of big-name models walking, in contrast with previous Burberry events that has seen the likes of Bella Hadid sashay on the catwalk.
Actor Jude Law's daughter Iris, and singer-songwriter Liam Gallagher's son Lennon both walked Monday's runway.
Lee's outfits are key to Chief Executive Jonathan Akeroyd's aim to move the 167-year-old brand more upmarket and attract younger consumers. Monday's show follows the unveiling of Burberry's new logo: a sleeker elongated typeface and a campaign steeped in "Britishness".
He has been hospitalized in Los Angeles since Saturday
German film 'All Quiet on the Western Front' triumphed with the Best Film prize
He had been dealing with circulatory and respiratory issues
Good reviews or not, theaters hope
The German remake wins for adapted screenplay, film not in the English language, director for Edward Berger, cinematography, sound and original score
Its tally of nominations is a joint record for a film not in the English language, equalling the 14 for 'Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon' in 2001
Becker's on-court brilliance was matched by an inability to manage his affairs off it
Affleck directs and stars in 'Air' alongside Matt Damon and Viola Davis