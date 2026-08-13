BTS’ V reveals hearing loss; Jungkook opens up about shin injury during Arirang World Tour

The K-pop stars opened up about their health struggles on tour

  • PUBLISHED: Thu 13 Aug 2026, 3:43 PM
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BTS members V and Jungkook have opened up about serious health and injury struggles they are facing while continuing the group's 'Arirang' World Tour, sharing details about V's progressive hearing loss and Jungkook's shin injury during a Weverse livestream on August 12.

V, whose real name is Kim Tae-hyung, revealed that he has been dealing with progressive hearing loss for 2.5 years. He said the condition has worsened over time, with his right ear currently functioning at only about 30 per cent of the capacity of his left ear.

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According to V, the problem became worse during his mandatory military service in South Korea. He initially dismissed the issue, viewing it as a "matter of mental strength" amid the disciplined environment of military service.

He is now taking medical steps to manage the condition, including routinely visiting the hospital and taking regular medication.

Jungkook also spoke candidly about an injury that is affecting his ability to perform on stage. The BTS member said he is on the verge of a stress fracture in his shin and is experiencing severe inflammation in the area, along with potential micro-damage to the bone.

The injury has had a significant impact on his performances, particularly restricting his movement and ability to jump on stage. Jungkook said he intends to hold back during breaks and run only when absolutely necessary as he works to complete the tour safely.

The disclosures came after BTS completed back-to-back concerts in Baltimore, Maryland. Despite the health challenges discussed during the livestream, the group is continuing with its global tour schedule.

The upcoming North American leg includes performances at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, followed by shows at Rogers Stadium in Toronto, Canada.

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