  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Wed, Aug 27, 2025 | Rabi al-Awwal 4, 1447 | Fajr 04:38 | DXB weather-sun.svg41°C

Watch: BTS star V throws fiery first pitch at Dodgers game, meets Shohei Ohtani

K-pop sensation Kim Taehyung also greeted his fans individually

Published: Tue 26 Aug 2025, 2:17 PM

Updated: Tue 26 Aug 2025, 2:18 PM

Top Stories

UAE: Snoring, falling asleep during day could be signs of sleep apnea

UAE: Snoring, falling asleep during day could be signs of sleep apnea

UAE: Strong passwords, child-friendly bank cards; how to protect kids' e-money

UAE: Strong passwords, child-friendly bank cards; how to protect kids' e-money

After-school activities: How you and your kids can navigate the UAE co-curricular craze

After-school activities: How you and your kids can navigate the UAE co-curricular craze

BTS star V turned heads at Los Angeles' Dodger Stadium on Monday night, as he took the mound at the Dodgers vs. Reds game for the ceremonial first pitch. Walking out to the group’s iconic hit 'MIC Drop', glove in hand, Kim Taehyung looked every bit the star and his clean left-hand strike had the crowd roaring.

The ball was caught by pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto, with cheers spilling over as 'MIC Drop' seamlessly switched to 'Fire', another sensational soundtrack by the band. Fans didn’t miss a beat, hyping the crowd, and flooding timelines with clips of V, whose name is Kim Taehyung.

WATCH:

Recommended For You

thumb-image

Badminton: Al Ain Masters unveils its global promotional video

thumb-image

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce get engaged after 2 years of dating

thumb-image

Dubai Islands offers greater ROI for new investors

thumb-image

Young Stunners to rock Dubai with Afusic on August 30

thumb-image

'Arjun Chakravarthy' sports biopic gets release date

 

Adding to the buzz was his meet-up with Dodgers ace Shohei Ohtani. Greeting him at the dugout, their quick hug set the Internet ablaze and is already being dubbed an “iconic crossover” online.

V later turned to young fans, surprising them with autographs and greeting each one individually.

With this appearance, V follows Jungkook and J-Hope as the third BTS member to step into the pitcher’s role at a major league game. But while ARMY is still replaying his pitch, anticipation is building once more for BTS’ long-awaited post-military comeback album, where V will be right back in his element.