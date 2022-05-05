BTS to come up with anthology album ‘Proof’

The 90's pop sensation was 54 years old
Entertainment5 days ago
The wait is finally over! BTS members have revealed the details of their new album, titled Proof.
On Wednesday, the K-pop band shared a “logo trailer” for the album, revealing that the album will be an anthology of their music catalogue thus far, The Hollywood Reporter reported.
The clip took fans through all BTS albums right from their debut, including s O!RUL8,2? and Skool Luv Affair, Love Yourself: Tear, Map of the Soul: 7, their most recent set, 2020’s Be. and more.
BTS’ label, Big Hit Entertainment, also gave more information about the album via statement.
“The BTS anthology album that embodies the history of BTS will be released as they begin a new chapter as an artist that has been active for nine years to look back on their endeavours,” the statement read.
According to the label, the anthology album Proof reflects the “thoughts and ideas of the members on the past present and future of BTS.”
Proof is set to be released on June 10.
The 90's pop sensation was 54 years old
Entertainment5 days ago
The actor and his co-stars were present at the venue to promote
Entertainment5 days ago
The lead actors talk about the film ahead of its release.
Entertainment5 days ago
The London-born host and actor says he will 'go out with a bang'
Entertainment6 days ago
The film deals with the controversial subject of male infertility
Entertainment6 days ago
Lookout notice issued at airports to stop the star from fleeing the country
Entertainment6 days ago
With the long Eid break around the corner, here's a list of fun activities for the entire family to indulge in
Entertainment1 week ago
“I need to just be a bit ordinary for a while,” the actor said.
Entertainment1 week ago