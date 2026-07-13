BTS agency Big Hit denies US copyright lawsuit over hit single 'Swim'

Big Hit Music, the agency representing BTS, has denied allegations that the group's hit song Swim infringes on the copyright of a track by three US songwriters, saying it will defend the case through legal channels.

In a statement shared with The Korea Herald, the Hybe subsidiary said Swim "is an independent creation" and described the claims made in the lawsuit as "unilateral and unsubstantiated."

"We will respond firmly through the appropriate legal process," the agency added.

The statement comes after US songwriters Steve Cooper, Jon Sandler and Greylyn Johnson filed a copyright infringement lawsuit in the US District Court for the Central District of California on Wednesday, July 8. They allege that BTS' Swim, the lead single from the group's latest album Arirang, copied substantial elements from a demo song of the same title.

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According to reports, the lawsuit names Hybe, Hybe America, Big Hit Music, and several of the song's co-writers, including Derrick Milano, James Essien, and Ryan Tedder, as defendants. BTS members are not named in the lawsuit, nor are RM and producer Pdogg, who both contributed to writing the track.

The complaint claims the three songwriters began working on their version of Swim in early 2025 and completed a demo in March that year. They allege the recording was shared with music industry contacts, including executives at Artist Publishing Group, via the music-sharing platform Disco, and argue it may eventually have reached the writers behind BTS' version.

The plaintiffs also commissioned musicologist Alexander Stewart to compare the two songs. According to the complaint, Stewart identified similarities in the title hook, harmony, texture, rhythm, and lyrics, concluding that BTS' Swim was not an original composition.

The songwriters are seeking an injunction to stop further commercial use of the track, along with damages and profits earned from the song. Alternatively, they are asking the court to recognise them as co-writers and award them a share of the song's copyright royalties.

Swim was released on March 20, 2026, as the lead single from BTS' comeback album Arirang, marking the group's first major release following the completion of their military service.