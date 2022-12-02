BTS' RM included in 2022 Artnet Innovators List

The docuseries will showcase the formation and growth of the K-pop band
K-pop group BTS' leader RM, well-known as an art lover, was included in the 35 Innovators list selected by the US art media.
According to Artnet News 35 Innovators list on the 1st, RM was selected as one of the innovators in the 'Investors' category. Artnet introduced that RM is not only an avid collector but also a savvy art patron.
This year, he donated 100 million won to the Overall Korean Culture Heritage Foundation to support the restoration of a 19th-century royal bridal robe held at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA). RM has also lent his voice to the audio guide for LACMA's Korea Contemporary Art Exhibition.
As photos of RM visiting various exhibitions at home and abroad were posted on social media, so-called "RM tour" to see the exhibitions he visited became popular among fans.
The docuseries will showcase the formation and growth of the K-pop band
The Indian sensation shared pictures with Vicky on her Instagram and penned a sweet note
The movie is directed by debutant duo Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre
The actor said he always wanted to work with the director
The upcoming film, touted to be India's first aerial action drama, is directed by Siddharth Anand
The former Barcelona star showcased his footwork and skills
The two actors will share screen space in the highly anticipated film 'Adipurush'
The actress shared a video in which she could be seen in close proximity to a tiger during a safari