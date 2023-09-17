BTS member Suga to begin mandatory military service on September 22

Photo: AP

By PTI Published: Sun 17 Sep 2023, 10:43 AM

BTS management agency BigHit Music on Sunday announced member Suga will enlist for mandatory military duty on September 22.

No official events will be held on the day he starts service or when he enters the training camp, it said.

"SUGA will be beginning his required service on September 22. There will not be any official events taking place on the day he starts his service or on the day he enters the training camp.

"We kindly ask fans to refrain from visiting SUGA at his workplace during the period of his service. Please convey your warm regards and encouragement in your hearts only," BigHit Music said in a statement shared on fan community online platform Weverse.

Suga, whose real name is Min Yoongi, will be the third member of the South Korean septet to start his service after Jin and j-hope.

The management agency also requested fans to be mindful about getting adversely affected by unauthorised tours or package products that illegally use the artist's intellectual property.

"Our company will take appropriate measures against attempts at any commercial activity that make unauthorized use of artist IP," it said.

"We ask for your continued love and support for SUGA until he completes his service and returns. Our company will also strive to provide all the support he needs during this time," BigHit Music added.

In South Korea, all able-bodied men aged 18-28 are required to serve in the military for about two years. All BTS members had been allowed to put off starting their military service until they turned 30. Suga turned 30 on March 9.

BTS — also comprising RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook — hopes to reconvene as a unit around 2025 following their service commitment.

