BTS' Jungkook takes fans camping in new Vlog, says he misses other members

BTS members parted ways earlier this year

By CT Desk Published: Sun 7 Aug 2022, 11:10 AM Last updated: Sun 7 Aug 2022, 11:24 AM

Even after parting ways, BTS members are keeping fans united and entertained through their VLogs. In a new video, Jungkook took his fans camping and talked about many things that included an emotional few minutes where he wondered what the other members are up to.

The youngest member of the group was seen roasting a marshmallow as he said, "I wonder what they’re doing. I hope they’re enjoying life.”

Watch the video below:

In the 45-minute video, Jung Kook also explains he wrote the song 'My You' for his fans because they are the reason BTS exists. His Instagram and Suga's That That with PSY were other talking points in Jungkook's Vlog. The icing on the cake, however, was Jungkook dancing off to Suga's 'That That', along with some food hunting in the Vlog.

The Vlog ends with the singer writing BTS ARMY Forever on the sand.

The group will come together for their variety show Run BTS which returns next week.