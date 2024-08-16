BTS' Jung Kook's new documentary 'I Am Still' set to release next month

Photo: Instagram

Published: Fri 16 Aug 2024, 12:05 PM

Jung Kook of K-pop group BTS is set to release a new documentary titled 'Jung Kook: I Am Still', Variety reported.

It is said to be a video diary of the singer's "eight-month journey" to his solo debut – in theatres across the world on September 18.

The film is directed by Junsoo Park, who has directed the majority of the films dedicated to BTS and its eight members, as well as other films produced by Big Hit Music, BTS' South Korean record label.'

'Jung Kook: I Am Still' will premiere on September 18, with limited screenings worldwide in over 120 countries and regions.

In a press release, Big Hit describes the documentary as beginning around the time Jung Kook released 'Seven', a song featuring the American rapper Latto, in a lead-up to his first solo album, 'Golden'.