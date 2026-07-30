Grammys CEO responds after BTS boycotts 2027 awards over new Asian pop category

The Recording Academy has responded after BTS announced it would not submit its music for consideration at the 69th Grammy Awards, a decision that has reignited debate over the Academy's newly created Best Asian Pop Music Performance category.

On Thursday, July 30, Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. shared a public statement addressing the controversy, saying he was "saddened" by BTS' decision but respected the group's stance.

"I am saddened to hear that BTS has chosen not to participate in the Grammy Awards process this year, but as a music creator, I understand and respect their decision," Mason wrote.

The statement comes a day after BTS revealed, through Instagram Stories shared by all seven members, that the group would not enter next year's Grammy race. The band said it hoped music would be heard "as music itself, rather than being divided by region or language."

Grammy CEO defends new Asian pop category

Mason sought to clarify what he described as a misunderstanding surrounding the new award, which was announced by the Recording Academy in June and will debut at the 69th Grammy Awards in February 2027.

"The Asian Pop category was created to celebrate the depth, diversity and extraordinary growth of pop artistry coming out of Asia," he wrote.

"The spirit of this new category is to shine a dedicated spotlight on these important artists. More categories mean more artists' work is recognized. It's never to divide, but to expand who is recognized by our 15,000 Grammy voters."

Addressing criticism that the category could separate Asian artists from the main awards, Mason stressed that artists remain eligible for the Grammys' biggest prizes.

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"I also want to be very clear: submitting music in a genre category such as Asian Pop, or Jazz or Country does not exclude an artist from also submitting and being considered in the General Field categories, including Record of the Year, Album of the Year and Song of the Year."

He added that genre categories and the General Field "are not mutually exclusive" and that artists "can absolutely pursue both."

Why BTS is sitting out

BTS' decision has been widely interpreted as a principled objection to categorising music by language or geography rather than artistic merit.

The group's statement came only weeks after the Recording Academy introduced five new Grammy categories, including Best Asian Pop Music Performance, created to recognise pop recordings from genres such as K-pop, J-pop and C-pop that feature meaningful use of one or more Asian languages.

While the new category was intended to broaden recognition for Asian artists, BTS appeared to question whether such distinctions ultimately reinforce divisions rather than remove them.

The boycott is particularly significant given the group's recent comeback. Earlier this year, BTS released ARIRANG, its first full-group album in nearly four years, following the completion of all seven members' mandatory military service.

Over the past decade, BTS has become one of the most influential global music acts, helping bring Korean-language music into the mainstream and repeatedly campaigning for greater recognition in the Grammys' major categories.

Mason concluded his statement by reaffirming the Recording Academy's commitment to global music.

"The Grammy organization is here to serve music and all the people who make it," he wrote.

"As we continue to expand the reach, our membership and our awards, regardless of geography or language, I want to emphasize that we will continue to listen to the global music community and work to honor and celebrate all the artists whose music moves the world."