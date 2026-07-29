BTS declines Grammy submission, rejects new Asian pop category ahead of 2027 awards

South Korean supergroup BTS has declined to submit its music for consideration at the 69th Grammy Awards, stepping away from a race it had long sought to be part of and reigniting debate over the Recording Academy's newly introduced Best Asian Pop Music Performance category.

In a statement shared through the Instagram stories of all seven members, the group said it had decided not to submit its work "this year" and expressed hope that music would be heard "as music itself, rather than being divided by region or language". The message also thanked ARMY and supporters around the world for their continued support.

The decision comes just weeks after the Recording Academy announced five new categories for next year's ceremony, including Best Asian Pop Music Performance. In its June announcement, the Academy said the award was created to honour Asian pop recordings, including K-pop, J-pop and C-pop, and would recognise performances featuring meaningful use of one or more Asian languages. The category is set to make its debut at the 69th Grammy Awards in February 2027.

For BTS, however, the issue appears to be less about eligibility than principle. The group's statement points to a broader objection to music being categorised by language or geography, a concern that has already sparked discussion over whether the new award expands recognition or inadvertently creates segregation for Asian artists. While BTS offered no further explanation beyond its statement, the message suggests the band believes music should be judged on artistic merit rather than regional labels.

The timing of the decision is also significant. Earlier this year, BTS made its long-awaited return with ARIRANG, its first full-group album in nearly four years. The comeback followed the completion of all seven members' mandatory military service and marked the group's first major release as a complete group since 2022.

Over the past decade, BTS has shattered several music records and played a pivotal role in breaking language barriers, helping transform K-pop into a truly global phenomenon.

By choosing not to enter the Grammy race, the group has made a statement that extends beyond just a single awards season. They've questioned a framework that separates music by region and language, sparking a long-standing debate over whether such categories genuinely promote greater recognition and inclusivity, or instead reinforce further divide in an industry that is already fragmented.