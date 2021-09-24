>
HOME > Entertainment

BTS, Coldplay drop their new single My Universe

PTI/Mumbai
Filed on September 24, 2021

Song will be a part of the Coldplay album titled Music Of The Spheres

Popular South Korean band BTS and Coldplay’s highly-anticipated single My Universe is out with lyrics in English and Korean. The new single, a love song, will be a part of the Chris Martin-fronted band’s album Music Of The Spheres, to be released on October 15.

While Coldplay shared the news on Instagram, Big Hit, the label behind BTS, shared the news on their Twitter handle.

“You, you are my universe and I just want to put you first. And you, you are my universe, and you make my world light up inside,” Martin croons in the song with BTS joining in with Korean lyrics.

The collaboration comes after months of speculation.

BTS – comprising RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, and Jungkook — recently sat down with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin for a special episode of YouTube Originals' weekly music series Released ahead of the premiere of BTS Permission to Dance MV (Shorts Challenge version).”

In February, the Korean group covered Coldplay’s 2005 hit number Fix You on MTV Unplugged.

The British group later shared a link of BTS’ special performance on Twitter, writing “beautiful” in Korean and signed Love in English, along with the individual initials of the members of the band, also including Guy Berryman, Will Champion, and Jonny Buckland.

Back in July, there were rumours that BTS would be featuring on Coldplay’s new song.




 
 
 
khaleejtimes

Food (videos)

Where to watch the IPL in UAE with food deals

98 votes | 19 September 2021

khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Videos

KT Morning Chat: Who can get free flu...
khaleejtimes

Videos

KT Morning Chat: Abu Dhabi residents rush to get Covid booster shots ahead of deadline

35 votes | 20 September 2021

khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | UAE Places

Video: Inside Dubai's new Hindu temple in...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Sports

IPL with Ayaz Memon: Who will win today's...
khaleejtimes

Americas

PM Modi to hold first in-person bilateral talks with President Biden

1 votes | 24 September 2021

khaleejtimes

Rest of Asia

North Korea proposes talks if South Korea lifts hostility

1 votes | 24 September 2021

khaleejtimes

Coronavirus Pandemic

Covid-19: CDC endorses Pfizer booster shot for millions of older Americans

1 votes | 24 September 2021

khaleejtimes

Americas

Chauvin to appeal conviction, sentence in Floyd’s death

1 votes | 24 September 2021

khaleejtimes

Weather

Rain forecast for parts of the UAE on Friday

1 votes | 24 September 2021

More from City Times

 
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 