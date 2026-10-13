Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul and 'Breaking Bad' cast mourn RJ Mitte: 'I’ll miss you, son'

Breaking Bad star RJ Mitte has passed away aged 34, prompting an outpouring of grief from his former co-stars, led by Bryan Cranston, who played his on-screen father in the acclaimed crime drama.

Cranston, 70, shared an emotional tribute to Mitte, who portrayed Walter White Jr — the son of Cranston’s chemistry teacher-turned-drug kingpin Walter White — across the AMC series’ five-season run.

“I’m in deep despair as I write this tonight,” Cranston wrote, recalling first meeting Mitte when he was just 14 and had been cast as his TV son. “I watched him grow from a teenager into a really fine young man and actor. He was so determined to succeed in his life and he did.”

The actor added, “I loved him and I’ll miss you, son.”

Mitte’s death was confirmed by his representatives. The actor became widely recognised for his sensitive portrayal of Walter Jr, a teenager living with cerebral palsy, a condition Mitte also had. Beyond acting, he was a vocal advocate for disability inclusion and representation in entertainment.

Aaron Paul, who played Jesse Pinkman in Breaking Bad, also paid tribute to his former colleague, saying he was “at a loss” and “heartbroken” by the news. Paul said he loved Mitte deeply and would miss him.

Dean Norris, who portrayed DEA agent Hank Schrader, remembered Mitte as “a sweetheart of a young man”, while fellow actor Lou Diamond Phillips also sent condolences to his family and loved ones.

Created by Vince Gilligan, Breaking Bad ran from 2008 to 2013 and became one of television’s most celebrated dramas. Mitte’s portrayal of Walter Jr gave the show much of its emotional grounding, especially as the White family’s life unravelled under the weight of Walter’s criminal double life.

His passing has left fans and colleagues mourning an actor whose impact extended well beyond one of television’s most defining roles.