Bryan Adams is coming to Abu Dhabi

Rock star will be performing at Etihad Arena on Yas Island

By CT Desk

TORONTO, ONTARIO - SEPTEMBER 24: Bryan Adams speaks onstage during the 2022 Canadian Songwriters Hall Of Fame Gala at Massey Hall on September 24, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario. Jeremy Chan/Getty Images/AFP
TORONTO, ONTARIO - SEPTEMBER 24: Bryan Adams speaks onstage during the 2022 Canadian Songwriters Hall Of Fame Gala at Massey Hall on September 24, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario. Jeremy Chan/Getty Images/AFP

Published: Sun 30 Jun 2024, 7:38 PM

Get ready to rock n’ roll with Bryan Adams. The Here I Am singer will play in Abu Dhabi this December on the sidelines of the World Tennis League’s third season.

The Canadian musician will perform at Etihad Arena on Yas Island on December 19.


Adams tall roster of songs includes crowd-pleasers such as Everything I Do I Do IT For You, 18 Til I Die and Summer of ’69.

The World Tennis League will be held between December 19 and December 22.


Adams is a Grammy-winning musician who has sold more than 75 million records worldwide. His last album was called So Happy It Hurts, which dropped in 2021.

Last year’s World Tennis League saw a number of big names descend on the UAE such as 50 Cent, Ne-Yo and Akon.

Tickets to see Bryan Adams Live at Etihad Arena Abu Dhabi 2024 start at Dh199.

