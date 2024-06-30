Bryan Adams is coming to Abu Dhabi

Show to feature Khan’s signature humour
Get ready to rock n’ roll with Bryan Adams. The Here I Am singer will play in Abu Dhabi this December on the sidelines of the World Tennis League’s third season.
The Canadian musician will perform at Etihad Arena on Yas Island on December 19.
Adams tall roster of songs includes crowd-pleasers such as Everything I Do I Do IT For You, 18 Til I Die and Summer of ’69.
The World Tennis League will be held between December 19 and December 22.
Adams is a Grammy-winning musician who has sold more than 75 million records worldwide. His last album was called So Happy It Hurts, which dropped in 2021.
Last year’s World Tennis League saw a number of big names descend on the UAE such as 50 Cent, Ne-Yo and Akon.
Tickets to see Bryan Adams Live at Etihad Arena Abu Dhabi 2024 start at Dh199.
