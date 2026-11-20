Bruno Mars' family and several celebrities have shared emotional tributes following the death of his father, Peter Hernandez, at the age of 74.

The singer announced his father's death on Instagram on November 19, sharing family photographs and recalling the final time he got to embrace him.

"Last week I got to hug my father one last time," Bruno wrote, describing him as the greatest dad in the world.

Following the announcement, family members shared their own memories of Peter, including Presley Mahone, who posted a collection of photographs alongside a heartfelt message.

"I'll never have the right words to describe my dad. But if you knew him you knew, he was truly one of one," she wrote.

Presley also reflected on their relationship and the time they spent together.

"What an absolute honor and privilege it was to walk him home to Him," she continued, adding, "Now you're really Doo Woppin in Paradise dad. See you in Eternity."

Jaime Kailani also shared an Instagram Story honouring Peter, revealing that he had taken her in and treated her as his own daughter.

"This man saved me, He took me in as his own & regarded me as his daughter," she wrote.

She thanked Peter and Bruno's late mother, Bernadette, for welcoming her into their family, promising to continue sharing his musical legacy.

Another tribute came from E. Panda, who shared an emotional post remembering his father and the influence he had on his life.

"I miss you dad, so very much!" he wrote.

"Without a doubt you made me the man I am today.. I owe that to you and I promise that I will fulfill your wishes and my commitments to you!!"

He also thanked his father for introducing the family to faith, love and music, while remembering his contribution to Bruno Mars' band, The Hooligans.

"You are and always will be Thee OG Hooligan!!" he wrote, ending his tribute with, "Rest in Rhythm and Paradise Pop."

Bruno's sister Tiara Hernandez also shared a tribute to their father, reflecting on the memories they shared and remembering their late mother, Bernadette.

"Two of my greatest blessings are now my two angels. Everything me and my siblings are is because of you two," she wrote.

Tiara also invited those who knew her father to share their memories of him, particularly the funny moments they had experienced together.

"He was one of one. I love you Dad. I hope you and Mom are dancing. Until we meet again," she added.

Bruno's sister Tahiti Hernandez also paid tribute to their father, remembering his love for music, vintage fashion and Cadillacs.

"My Dad was Mr make it happen. He taught me to NEVER give up. He truly was the king of cool," she wrote.

Tahiti also revealed that her middle name, Lovenote, was inspired by her father's doo-wop group, The Love Notes.

She ended her tribute by promising to honour his memory and continue listening to his favourite songs, adding, "you and mom are together again."

A video shared by Titi Prado also recalled a moment from Bruno's October 6 concert in Los Angeles, when he honoured his father during the performance.

"The love and pride in the room as Bruno honored his dad at his L.A. show on October 6th made it so special," the caption read.

Several celebrities also offered their condolences under Bruno's Instagram post, including Lenny Kravitz, who remembered Peter as "a real one", and Anderson .Paak, who wrote, "Love you brother."

Kris Jenner, Donatella Versace, Jeremy Renner and Justin Timberlake were among the other stars who shared messages of support.

Peter, who performed with the doo-wop group The Love Notes, played an important role in Bruno's musical upbringing. The singer ended his tribute by remembering his late mother, writing, "I Love you Pops. Kiss mom up there for me."