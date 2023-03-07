Watch: Bruce Willis' wife makes emotional plea to paparazzi following dementia diagnosis

The 44-year-old model asked paparazzi to stop 'yelling' at the veteran star in public

By CT Desk Published: Tue 7 Mar 2023, 10:01 AM Last updated: Tue 7 Mar 2023, 11:09 AM

Weeks after US superstar and action hero Bruce Willis was diagnosed with untreatable dementia, his wife Emma Heming Willis has asked paparazzi to maintain "space" and "stop yelling" at the veteran star in public.

In a video shared on her Instagram page, Emma talked about people living with dementia and said, "there’s still a lot of education that needs to be put forth."

She shared details of a recent incident in which the paps attempted to speak to Bruce as he made a rare public appearance in Santa Monica. The 44-year-old model discussed how "difficult and stressful it can be to get someone out into the world and to navigate them safely.”

“This one is going out to the photographers and the video people that are trying to get those exclusives of my husband out and about: Just keep your space,” Emma said in the clip. “I know this is your job, but maybe just keep your space.”

She added, “For the video people, please don’t be yelling at my husband asking him how he’s doing or whatever — the ‘woohoo’-ing and the ‘yippee ki-yays’… just don’t do it. Ok? Give him his space. Allow for our family or whoever’s with him that day to be able to get him from point A to point B safely.”

Bruce and Emma married in 2009 and are parents to two daughters Mabel and Evelyn.