  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Mon, Sep 29, 2025 | Rabi al-Thani 7, 1447 | Fajr 04:53 | DXB weather-sun.svg37°C

Bruce Springsteen offers a stark reminder of the times we live in

The singer-songwriter and guitarist performed his song 'Land of Hope and Dreams' at the New York Film Festival after the premiere of his biopic 'Deliver Me From Nowhere'

Published: Mon 29 Sept 2025, 3:21 PM

Top Stories

'Dubai can make it work': Parents react to KHDA's new affordable education plan

'Dubai can make it work': Parents react to KHDA's new affordable education plan

'Gift from leader to leader-makers': Dubai Ruler's new book gifted to school heads

'Gift from leader to leader-makers': Dubai Ruler's new book gifted to school heads

UAE announces four new visit visa categories, amendments to entry permit

UAE announces four new visit visa categories, amendments to entry permit

Singer-songwriter and guitarist Bruce Springsteen made a surprise appearance at the New York Film Festival, performing his song Land of Hope and Dreams after the premiere of his biopic Deliver Me From Nowhere, on the iconic musician starring Jeremy Allen White as the Boss.

During the performance, he reflected on the current state of the world, saying, "These days we have daily events reminding us of the fact that we're living through these particularly dangerous times", reported Variety.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

Bobby Deol, Raghav Juyal on the art of reinvention and being the 'Bads of Bollywood'

thumb-image

Russian missile and drone barrage kills four in Kyiv

thumb-image

Sharaf DG introduces a structured iPhone upgrade option in the UAE with Guaranteed Buyback

thumb-image

Indian cricket board to launch 'strong protest' against Naqvi after Asia Cup trophy incident

thumb-image

Mithun Manhas elected as new president of Board of Control for Cricket in India

 

He emphasised the importance of holding onto hope and ideals, despite the challenges and dangers of the modern world.

Springsteen's statement highlights his concern about the growing divisions and tensions in society. He contrasted the America he sees as a "land of hope and dreams" with one marked by "fear or divisiveness or hatred", emphasising that the latter is not the America worth fighting for.

Springsteen said in his speech, "I spent my life on the road, moving around the world as kind of a musical ambassador for America ... trying to measure the distance between American reality, where we've often fallen short of our ideals."

The film, adapted from Warren Zanes' 2023 best-selling book of the same name, is set in the early '80s at a key time in Springsteen's career as he was recording the personal, acoustic songs that would make up his Nebraska album while also working on the song Born in the USA and navigating his growing fame, according to the outlet.

It is directed by Scott Cooper. In addition to White as the main lead, Deliver Me From Nowhere stars Jeremy Strong as Springsteen's longtime manager Jon Landau, as well as Marc Maron, Stephen Graham, Gaby Hoffman, Paul Walter Hauser, David Krumholtz and Odessa Young.

Deliver Me From Nowhere is set to release in theatres on October 24.

Before performing Land of Hopes and Dreams on an acoustic guitar, Springsteen spoke about the film, thanking White for "playing a much better-looking version of me". Springsteen went on to thank Strong for playing a "much, much better-looking version of Jon," as quoted by Variety.

The rock legend also honoured his late parents, Douglas "Dutch" Springsteen and Adele Springsteen, who Graham and Hoffman portray in the movie. "They're all gone now, so it's nice to have this piece of film," Springsteen said, according to Variety.

The performance was part of the festival's celebration of Springsteen's life and work, with the biopic Deliver Me From Nowhere exploring his life during the recording of his album Nebraska in the early 1980s. ANI