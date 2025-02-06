'Broadway' poster artist David Edward dies at 83

David Edward Byrd, the artist behind psychedelic posters for Jimi Hendrix, The Who, and the Grateful Dead has passed away at the age of 83, said The Hollywood Reporter.

The artist died on Monday at a hospital in Albuquerque, New Mexico. His partner of 40 years, Jolino Beserra, confirmed on Facebook that Byrd died of pneumonia.

Byrd was a well-known graphic artist in pop culture and created artwork for legendary rock bands and Broadway productions. He worked closely with rock promoter Bill Graham for the Fillmore East in New York and designed a poster for the original Woodstock festival. However, his design was not used after the event was moved.

He also created posters for The Rolling Stones' 1969 US tour, The Who's rock opera Tommy at the Metropolitan Opera House in 1971, and album covers like Lou Reed's Sally Can't Dance in 1974. His work extended to artists such as Janis Joplin, Frank Zappa, Crosby, Stills & Nash, Prince, and Van Halen.

Byrd's Broadway posters included designs for Follies, Godspell, Jesus Christ Superstar, and Little Shop of Horrors. He also worked on Murder Among Friends, The Robber Bridegroom, and The Grand Tour.

Born on April 4, 1941, in Cleveland, Tennessee, Byrd grew up in Miami Beach, Florida. He studied at Carnegie-Mellon University, earning both Bachelor's and Master's degrees. He later taught art at the Pratt Institute in New York for 12 years.