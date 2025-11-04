Broadway classic 'Annie' makes its UAE debut this December

Get ready for the festive family experience of the year as the beloved Broadway classic Annie arrives in Dubai for the very first time. The musical will light up the Zabeel Theatre at Jumeirah Zabeel Saray from December 12–14, 2025, in a brand-new production by Olivier Award-winning producer Paul Taylor-Mills.

Set in 1930s New York during the Great Depression, Annie tells the story of a brave young orphan forced to live under the harsh rule of Miss Hannigan. Her life takes a magical turn when she’s chosen to spend Christmas with billionaire Oliver Warbucks — but Miss Hannigan has other plans that could spoil Annie’s search for her true family.

With its Tony® Award-winning score featuring timeless hits like It’s the Hard-Knock Life, Easy Street, I Don’t Need Anything But You, and Tomorrow, this dazzling production promises to be a joyful celebration for all ages.

Adding to the holiday cheer, Zabeel Theatre will transform into a winter wonderland, complete with a festive market, creative workshops, seasonal treats, dazzling decorations, and even a special appearance from Santa himself.

Produced by Paul Taylor-Mills, known for hit shows such as Heathers The Musical, Elf The Musical, and How The Grinch Stole Christmas!, the production features a talented UK cast, joined by young performers from Diverse Performing Arts in Dubai. Fans can also look forward to Annie’s loyal canine companion, “Sandy,” played by a real dog performer.