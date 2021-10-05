>
HOME > Entertainment

Britney Spears takes to Twitter to thank #FreeBritney campaign

Reuters/Los Angeles
Filed on October 5, 2021
Reuters

Court ruling suspends her father's conservatorship over her

Britney Spears on Monday thanked the fans who have conducted a long campaign to end her conservatorship.

Spears, 39, made the comments on Twitter following a court ruling last week that suspended her father as the controller of her business affairs and set a November date to consider whether to terminate the 13-year-long legal arrangement entirely.

"I have no words because of you guys and your constant resilience in freeing me from my conservatorship. My life is now in that direction !!!!! I cried last night for two hours cause my fans are the best and I know it," the pop singer tweeted in a message tagged for the #FreeBritney movement.

"I feel your hearts and you feel mine... that much I know is true," she added.

Spears, who has not performed since late 2018, was on vacation in French Polynesia when Los Angeles judge Brenda Penny last week removed her father Jamie Spears as conservator of her $60 million estate in a major victory for the "Toxic" singer.

The conservatorship was set up in 2008 after Spears suffered a mental breakdown and it controls a vast array of her financial and personal affairs.

ALSO READ:

>> Britney Spears announces engagement to boyfriend Sam Asghari

The #FreeBritney movement, which was started on social media around 2019 by a small group of fans, has held noisy demonstrations outside court hearings in the case and was highlighted in the "Framing Britney Spears" documentary in February.

Spears stepped up her efforts in June to break free of the conservatorship, telling the judge in her first public comments that it was humiliating and abusive, and that she wanted her life back.

The termination of the conservatorship appears to have the support of all sides and Penny has set a November 12 hearing to discuss it.




 
 
 
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Videos

Star Tech: The man behind Dubai's million...
khaleejtimes

Sports (videos)

IPL with Ayaz Memon: Who will win today's match?

8 votes | 3 October 2021

khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | UAE Places

Expo 2020 Dubai is here: All you need to...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Videos

KT Morning Chat: UAE fuel prices for October ...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Videos

KT Reviews: No Time To Die
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | UAE People

KT Morning Chat: UAE on full alert for storm ...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Videos

KT One-on-One: Piyush Goyal
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | UAE Places

Expo 2020 Dubai: Inside the UK Pavilion
khaleejtimes

Education

World Teachers' Day: Adek honours 3 exceptional teachers

1 votes | 5 October 2021

khaleejtimes

News

UAE: Husband gifts wife Dh1.5m Rolls-Royce for birthday

1 votes | 5 October 2021

More from City Times

 
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 