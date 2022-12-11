Britney Spears makes messy Instagram comeback, smears cake all over herself

Chan starred in three 'Rush Hour' films alongside comedian and actor Chris Tucker
American singer-songwriter Britney Spears recently made her Instagram comeback by posting an "awkward" video where she was seen smearing cake all over her.
According to Page Six, an American entertainment news outlet, after once again deleting her Instagram handle on Tuesday, Britney said "accidentally pressed [the] wrong button," in a now deleted video.
"Yep it's my b-day all week and I know my Instagram has been down a few times but honestly I did the last two times myself!" the Grammy-winning singer captioned the video, as per the outlet.
In the video, she celebrated her birthday by drinking a bottle of sparkle on her living room floor decorated with balloons and rose petals.
Britney further said that this year her goal is to become more "comfortable" around people, crash a wedding and sing a song or two."
"It's my first year in 15 years being treated as an equal and good God I didn't know about this NO RULE THING!!! Pssss this video is so blurry sorry!!! Is it a little awkward or weird to watch??? DUH that's the whole point!!!" she said, reported Page Six.
At one point, she stood up to dance to the music before flipping off the camera. Following that, Britney shoved her head into her birthday cake, covering her entire face in frosting.
This video from Britney comes just one day after her husband, Sam Asghari, took to his Instagram Stories to address the singer's social media hiatus. "Social media can be traumatizing. Sometimes it's good to take a break," he wrote in a text post, as per Page Six.
