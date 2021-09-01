Britney Spears' lawyer accuses singer's father of trying to extort $2 million
Jamie Spears demands money in exchange for stepping down as conservator
Singer Britney Spears’ attorney Mathew Rosengart has accused the former’s father Jamie Spears of trying to extort $2 million in exchange for stepping down from her conservatorship.
For the unversed, Britney’s father served as both a conservator of her estate and person for more than a decade, but, in 2019, he temporarily stepped down as her manager due to his health issues. Jodi Montgomery temporarily took his place for the next two years.
In July 2021, Britney gave a bombshell testimony telling a judge to charge her father with conservatorship abuse as he was “ruining” her life and she wants to get rid of him.
On July 26, Britney’s new lawyer- attorney Mathew Rosengart filed the official court petition to request the removal of Jamie as conservator of the songstress’ estate.
Now as per Variety, in the court filing on Monday, Rosengart argued that Jamie Spears is seeking to use his leverage to compel his daughter’s estate to pay $1.3 million in attorneys’ fees, $500,000 to Spears’ former management company, as well as additional payments to Jamie Spears himself.
“The status quo is no longer tolerable, and Britney Spears will not be extorted. Mr Spears’s blatant attempt to barter suspension and removal in exchange for approximately $2 million in payments, on top of the millions already reaped from Ms Spears’s estate by Mr Spears and his associates, is a non-starter,” Rosengart said in recent documents filed with Los Angeles Superior Court.
Britney’s next court hearing is on September 29.
