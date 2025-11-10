Britney Spears is back on Instagram with a cryptic post

After briefly deleting her Instagram account, pop superstar Britney Spears returned to the platform with a message about protecting her peace.

"So much has happened this year, it's crazy ...," she wrote in a post on Instagram. "Get your ballerina slippers, circle, and own your boundaries. It's incredibly strict and somewhat of a form of prayer, but with so many endless possibilities in life, it's important to do you and keep it simple."

Before deactivating her account, Britney reflected on a difficult period in her life, describing a "traumatic" stay in rehab towards the end of her 13-year conservatorship. She also chronicled the ordeal in her 2023 memoir, The Woman in Me.

"For 4 months I no longer had my private door and was illegally forced not to use my feet or body to go anywhere," she wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post on October 19, according to People. "I do feel the logic and mindfulness in my body as ONE was 100 per cent murdered and destroyed... I do feel like my wings were taken away and brain damage happened to me a long time ago, 100 per cent," E! News reported.

Days earlier, the Grammy winner's ex-husband, Kevin Federline, with whom she shares sons Sean Preston, 20, and Jayden James, 19, publicly shared his concerns about her "situation" while promoting his memoir You Thought You Knew, in which he also detailed the boys' strained relationship with their mom.

But ahead of the book's release, Britney issued a statement saying Kevin's "constant gaslighting" was "extremely hurtful and exhausting" to her.

"I have always pleaded and screamed to have a life with my boys," she wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter), October 15. "Relationships with teenage boys are complex. I have felt demoralised by this situation and have always asked and almost begged for them to be a part of my life."

Describing her ex's memoir as "white lies," Britney continued, "I am the only one who genuinely gets hurt here."

"I speak on this because I have had enough," she added, "and any real woman would do the same," E! News reported.