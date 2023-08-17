Britney Spears’ husband Sam Asghari files for divorce after 14 months of marriage: Report

Source says Asghari confronted the pop star over rumours that she cheated on him

by Trends Desk Published: Thu 17 Aug 2023, 10:01 AM

Pop icon Britney Spears and her husband Sam Asghari are reportedly heading towards divorce after 14 months of marriage.

Asghari allegedly filed for divorce from the American singer-songwriter on Wednesday, hours after reports suggested that the two had decided to call it quits, according to international media.

A source told TMZ that Asghari, 29, confronted Spears, 41, over rumours that she cheated on him. This led to a big fight between the two, following which Asghari moved out of their house. “It's only a matter of time before Sam files for divorce,” the source was quoted as saying.

On Wednesday, multiple outlets confirmed that Asghari had made it official.

“Britney and Sam have split. She's adamant she didn't cheat. The two haven't got along for a while and it finally came to an end after a major blowup,” reported Entertainment Tonight, citing a source.

The report added that Spears “has not been doing well” as her relationship with Asghari ran into troubled waters.

“She has been denying any cheating allegations and going through a lot of emotions. She is hurt because the situation brings up old feelings for her. This is the last thing she needed, especially after her boys moved to Hawaii, being worried about the fires there, and so on,” the source said.

“She has been trying to get back on her feet and be healthy emotionally, physically, and mentally. Britney has people by her side and her immediate circle is there for her. They are rallying around her,” the source added.

According to TMZ, Asghari cited “irreconcilable differences” in seeking divorce. He has also asked for spousal support and attorney fees.

Asghari, who is a fitness trainer, has listed July 28 as their separation date.

The couple first met in 2016 on the set of the singer’s Slumber Party music video and started dating. They tied the knot in June 2022.

