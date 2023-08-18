Britney Spears' husband alleges she cheated on him with house staff member

Britney Spears’ husband Sam Asghari files for divorce after 14 months of marriage: Report
Source says Asghari confronted the pop star over rumours that she cheated on him
Pop icon Britney Spears’ estranged husband Sam Asghari confirmed in a statement on Instagram that their journey as a couple was over. Talks didn't end there, though, as new details of the split have been cropping up.
Sources familiar with the matter have revealed that Asghari, 29, claimed Spears had cheated on him with at least one of the male staff members at her house, according to TMZ.
The 41-year-old superstar and a staffer were also reportedly caught on camera in a "compromising position", the sources added.
Sources also revealed that Asghari has claimed that there is footage that shows Spears and a staff member together in a compromising position, the report added.
Asghari, who is a fitness trainer, cited “irreconcilable differences” as a reason for the divorce and has asked for spousal support and attorney fees from Spears, according to media outlets that reported about the split on Wednesday.
Asghari has now levelled several allegations against Spears including that she beat him up and left him with a black eye on one occasion.
Sources told TMZ that Asghari would complain about Spears getting physical with him during their relationship. The two had many fights and, sometimes, the security would have to step in.
The report added that Asghari claimed he was sleeping in their bed one day earlier this year when Spears began to punch him. He did not retaliate but was shocked to see Spears' violent behaviour.
According to TMZ, Asghari was pictured with a black eye and bite marks on his forearm after the alleged incident. When paparazzi tried to enquire about the bruises, Asghari asked them not to photograph him.
Soon after the news of Asghari filing for divorce broke, the fitness trainer released a statement on Instagram, announcing that he and his wife “have decided to end the journey together” while urging the media to be “kind and thoughtful”.
“After 6 years of love and commitment to each other, my wife and I have decided to end our journey together. We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always,” the statement read.
"Asking for privacy seems ridiculous [sic] so I will just ask for everyone including the media to be kind and thoughtful,” Asghari added.
