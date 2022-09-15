Britney Spears cries on camera in new social media video

The pop singer calls it a 'spiritual experience'

By ANI Published: Thu 15 Sep 2022, 9:56 AM

American singer-songwriter Britney Spears burst into tears while dancing in a video shared on her social media, just before she uploaded photos celebrating the birthdays of her sons.

According to Page Six, Spears shared the video on her Instagram handle and it was captioned, "It's been a while since I've cried on camera. It's not a breakdown, it's a release that I've needed for a very long time now. Spiritual experience for sure!!! I think I need to do that way more!!! Psss... bawling."

The post wasn't out of the ordinary for the pop star, who frequently posts videos of herself busting a move. After twirling several times in the clip, Spears began to crumble and started crying. Despite the claims that she wasn't having a "breakdown," several fans were left concerned for her well-being.

"This woman needs help before it's too late," one concerned fan commented on the post, adding, "if you love this woman stop encouraging this behaviour," reported Page Six.

However, few fans also praised Spears for showing her raw emotions and letting herself release her feelings. This post from Spears came hours before she shared a happy birthday post for her sons Sean Preston and Jayden James, amid family tensions.

As per Page Six, her ex-husband Kevin Federline revealed last month that their kids have chosen not to see their mother in months because they are embarrassed by the naked content she's been posting on the internet since the termination of her conservatorship.