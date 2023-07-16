British actress and singer Jane Birkin dies: French media

During the Q&A session on Twitter, the actor said he loved his new look in Jawan
British actress and singer Jane Birkin was found dead at her home in Paris, Le Parisien newspaper and BFM television reported on Sunday, citing people close to her.
Birken, 76, was best known overseas for her 1969 hit in which she and lover, the late French singer and songwriter Serge Gainsbourg, sang the sexually explicit “Je t’aime...moi non plus”.
The teaser of sorts that released earlier this month sparked animated conversations about the big-ticket film, thanks to the myriad avatars of Shah Rukh Khan on display
The Queen star reacted to an old 'Koffee with Karan' interview to throw shades at the Neerja actor
Dubai's newest restaurant and cafe transports foodies to the Mediterranean region
Renowned Italian pianist Alessandro Taverna will showcase his best work at Dubai Opera on July 23 as part of the event
The 'Pillowtalk' singer speaks candidly of his departure from the group: “We’d got sick of each other."
Among heightened labour tensions and presumed delay of the Emmy's, HBO outpaces all networks with 127 total nominations, followed by Netflix at 103 nods
The Bollywood actor showcased a different side of his personality in the recently-concluded show which also starred Anil Kapoor