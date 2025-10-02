  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Thu, Oct 02, 2025 | Rabi al-Thani 10, 1447 | Fajr 04:54 | DXB weather-sun.svg35.3°C

Bringing the timeless sound of Cuban classics to Dubai

Estrellas de Buena Vista y Más, featuring original members of the legendary Buena Vista Social Club, take the stage at the Dubai World Trade Centre later this month

Published: Thu 2 Oct 2025, 4:51 PM

Top Stories

Yas Island to Zayed Airport in 20 minutes: Abu Dhabi's new Line 4 tram unveiled

Yas Island to Zayed Airport in 20 minutes: Abu Dhabi's new Line 4 tram unveiled

Look: World’s only 'flying eye hospital' touches down in Dubai

Look: World’s only 'flying eye hospital' touches down in Dubai

New immigration process: India launches e-arrival card for foreigners

New immigration process: India launches e-arrival card for foreigners

The soul of Havana is set to ignite Dubai as Estrellas de Buena Vista y Más, featuring original members of the legendary Buena Vista Social Club, take the stage at the Dubai World Trade Centre on October 22, 2025.

This evening will transport audiences back to the golden age of Cuban music with a lineup of 14 world-class artists led by maestro Pancho Amat, one of the world’s foremost tres players. Blending traditional son Cubano with fresh contemporary energy, the ensemble unites original Buena Vista Social Club members, including Carlos Calunga, Lázaro Villa, Ángel Terry, and Alberto “Molote” Muñoz, with a new generation of exceptional Cuban musicians to honor the legacy of the original group while carrying its magic forward.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

UAE weather: Red alert issued for fog; temperatures to dip to 21ºC

thumb-image

UAE petrol, diesel prices for October 2025 announced

thumb-image

Where wellbeing comes first: The Aquila School leads the way in safe, happy learning

thumb-image

NMC Healthcare marks breast cancer awareness month with special discounts, free consultations

thumb-image

Selena Gomez drops new wedding pics, reveals stunning bridal outfits

 

Fans can expect to hear Cuban classics such as Chan Chan and La Negra Tomasa, alongside a stunning showcase of son Cubano, bolero, danzón, and Afro-Cuban jazz, delivered with precision, soul, and storytelling that transports audiences straight to Havana. 

“Every time we step on stage, we carry the heart of Cuba with us – its music, its stories, and its soul. Dubai will feel the same warmth, rhythm, and joy that has kept our traditions alive for generations. We can’t wait to share this magic with the city,” says Pancho Amat, musical director, Estrellas de Buena Vista y Más.

This concert is presented by DXB Live, the experiential arm of Dubai World Trade Centre; and Habana Events Management, a Dubai-based events company specialising in Latin music and cultural experiences.

“Dubai is a city that embraces cultures from around the world, and hosting the timeless sound of Cuba here is a celebration of that spirit. We are proud to bring Estrellas de Buena Vista y Más to this vibrant stage, where world-class music meets a world-class city," says Nitish Bansal, Head of Live Entertainment at DXB Live. 

“For us, it’s not just about a concert, it’s about creating an immersive journey that transports audiences straight to Havana. With Estrellas de Buena Vista y Más, every note, every rhythm, and every story is part of an unforgettable cultural experience we’re proud to bring to Dubai,” says Leonardo Lopez Martinez, CEO, Habana Events Management.

With doors opening at 8:00 PM and the performance running from 8:30 PM to 11:00 PM, the night promises to be an immersive journey through rhythm, soul, and heritage. Tickets are available now on Platinumlist, from exclusive VIP and Platinum seats to Gold, Silver, and Grandstand options.