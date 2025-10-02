Bringing the timeless sound of Cuban classics to Dubai

The soul of Havana is set to ignite Dubai as Estrellas de Buena Vista y Más, featuring original members of the legendary Buena Vista Social Club, take the stage at the Dubai World Trade Centre on October 22, 2025.

This evening will transport audiences back to the golden age of Cuban music with a lineup of 14 world-class artists led by maestro Pancho Amat, one of the world’s foremost tres players. Blending traditional son Cubano with fresh contemporary energy, the ensemble unites original Buena Vista Social Club members, including Carlos Calunga, Lázaro Villa, Ángel Terry, and Alberto “Molote” Muñoz, with a new generation of exceptional Cuban musicians to honor the legacy of the original group while carrying its magic forward.

Fans can expect to hear Cuban classics such as Chan Chan and La Negra Tomasa, alongside a stunning showcase of son Cubano, bolero, danzón, and Afro-Cuban jazz, delivered with precision, soul, and storytelling that transports audiences straight to Havana.

“Every time we step on stage, we carry the heart of Cuba with us – its music, its stories, and its soul. Dubai will feel the same warmth, rhythm, and joy that has kept our traditions alive for generations. We can’t wait to share this magic with the city,” says Pancho Amat, musical director, Estrellas de Buena Vista y Más.

This concert is presented by DXB Live, the experiential arm of Dubai World Trade Centre; and Habana Events Management, a Dubai-based events company specialising in Latin music and cultural experiences.

“Dubai is a city that embraces cultures from around the world, and hosting the timeless sound of Cuba here is a celebration of that spirit. We are proud to bring Estrellas de Buena Vista y Más to this vibrant stage, where world-class music meets a world-class city," says Nitish Bansal, Head of Live Entertainment at DXB Live.

“For us, it’s not just about a concert, it’s about creating an immersive journey that transports audiences straight to Havana. With Estrellas de Buena Vista y Más, every note, every rhythm, and every story is part of an unforgettable cultural experience we’re proud to bring to Dubai,” says Leonardo Lopez Martinez, CEO, Habana Events Management.

With doors opening at 8:00 PM and the performance running from 8:30 PM to 11:00 PM, the night promises to be an immersive journey through rhythm, soul, and heritage. Tickets are available now on Platinumlist, from exclusive VIP and Platinum seats to Gold, Silver, and Grandstand options.