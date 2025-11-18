  • search in Khaleej Times
Bridget Jones gets her own statue in London's Leicester Square

Oscar winner Renee Zellweger, who played the titular character in all four 'Bridget Jones' films, attended the statue's unveiling 25 years since 'Bridget Jones' Diary', was released

Published: Tue 18 Nov 2025, 12:34 PM

Bridget Jones has joined the likes of Mary Poppins, Harry Potter and other beloved film characters with her own statue in London's Leicester Square.

Oscar winner Renee Zellweger, who has played the titular character in all four Bridget Jones films, attended Monday's unveiling of the statue which celebrates 25 years since the first movie, Bridget Jones' Diary, was released.

"It’s pretty crazy. It’s kind of strange. It's not something that you... ever expect... it’s quite a surprise," Zellweger said.

Asked what she made of the statue, which depicts Bridget with her hair tied back, dressed in a mini skirt and holding a pen and diary, she said: "I mean, she's adorable... she's really cute. Looks like Bridget to me."

Author Helen Fielding created the character of Bridget Jones more than 30 years ago for a newspaper column that detailed Bridget's love life. Her first book Bridget Jones's' Diary was published in 1996 and three more followed.

Bridget Jones's' Diary was turned into a 2001 film with Hugh Grant and Colin Firth starring alongside Zellweger.

Movies Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason and Bridget Jones's Baby followed in 2004 and 2016 respectively. Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy was released in February.

"My daughter's generation now like Bridget, and that means a huge amount to me because it hardly ever happens," Fielding said of the character's enduring popularity. "So I feel very, very lucky, and yeah, I'm proud of Bridget."

The Bridget Jones statue is part of the Scenes in the Square trail of sculptures of film characters in Leicester Square, where many movie premieres are held. The trail was launched in 2020 and also includes statues of Laurel and Hardy as well as Batman among others.