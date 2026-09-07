'Bridgerton' star Luke Newton, girlfriend Antonia Roumelioti address ‘cruel’ comments

Bridgerton actor Luke Newton and his girlfriend, dancer and model Antonia Roumelioti, have spoken out against the online abuse and scrutiny directed at them.

Roumelioti addressed the issue in a statement shared on Instagram Stories, revealing that she has faced persistent criticism and false claims about herself and those close to her for the past three years.

She said that following someone online does not give people the right to spread lies, post cruel comments or tear another woman down.

Roumelioti also highlighted the potential effect of online harassment on a person’s mental health, describing the level of hatred directed towards women on social media as “deeply disturbing”.

While she said she has the strength and support needed to cope with the criticism, she stressed that this does not make such behaviour harmless.

“I will not allow strangers on the internet to define me or disturb my peace,” she added.

Newton subsequently shared his own message on Instagram Stories, encouraging social media users to choose kindness instead of posting hateful comments.

“Be kind or simply click not interested,” the British actor wrote, adding that those spreading negativity might eventually question what it was all for.

The couple did not disclose whether a particular incident had prompted their statements.

Newton, who plays Colin Bridgerton in Netflix’s period drama Bridgerton, and Roumelioti were first romantically linked in 2024. They made their red-carpet debut together the following year before becoming Instagram official in May 2025.

Their relationship has received significant attention following the success of the third season of Bridgerton, which centred on the romance between Newton’s character and Penelope Featherington, played by Nicola Coughlan. Neither Newton nor Roumelioti identified a particular individual or group while addressing the online comments.