Bridgerton Season 2 to feature famous Bollywood song

As the premiere date for Season 2 of Netflix period drama Bridgerton nears, the streaming platform has revealed that the show’s new season will feature a cover version of a famous Bollywood song.
Get ready for an orchestra cover of the title track from Karan Johar’s Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, composed by Kris Bowers.
Other cover versions to be featured include Nirvana’s Stay Away, Madonna’s Material Girl, and Rihanna’s Diamonds.
Showrunner Chris Van Dusen said, “I chose all of these songs for very specific reasons. Each one is incredibly powerful and deeply emotional in its own special way. I always try many different songs for any one scene before landing on the perfect one to use. This season, I couldn’t be more thrilled about our musical playlist.”
