‘Good company, decent swing’: R Madhavan joins Brett Lee for golf

Former Australian fast bowler calls the acclaimed actor “one of the most respected actors going around” and says he is a “genuinely top bloke” off screen

  • PUBLISHED: Tue 16 Jun 2026, 5:17 PM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

Former Australian cricketer Brett Lee has praised actor R. Madhavan following a round of golf together, describing him as one of the most respected actors in the industry and a genuinely good person off screen.

In a social media post shared on Tuesday, June 16, Lee posted a photo from their outing and wrote: “Great to finally get a round in with actor maddy. One of the most respected actors going around, and turns out a genuinely top bloke off screen too. Good company, decent swing, looking forward to the next one mate.”

Recommended For You

38-year-old Dubai resident dies while playing cricket; parents fly in for burial

38-year-old Dubai resident dies while playing cricket; parents fly in for burial

Trump says peace deal with Iran 'all signed'; Hormuz to be toll-free for 60 days

Trump says peace deal with Iran 'all signed'; Hormuz to be toll-free for 60 days

UAE commends Trump on US-Iran deal, stresses importance of diplomacy

UAE commends Trump on US-Iran deal, stresses importance of diplomacy

US, Iran reach preliminary agreement to end war, signing set for June 19

US, Iran reach preliminary agreement to end war, signing set for June 19

Iran FM says talks on final agreement with US 'likely' to start Friday

Iran FM says talks on final agreement with US 'likely' to start Friday

 

The post offered fans a glimpse into the friendly meeting between the former Australian fast bowler and the acclaimed Indian actor, who is known for his work across Hindi, Tamil and Telugu cinema.

Lee's message quickly drew attention from followers, with many appreciating the camaraderie between the two well-known personalities from the worlds of sport and entertainment.

While Lee is celebrated for his achievements on the cricket field, Madhavan has earned widespread recognition for his performances in films and web series, as well as his work as a producer and director.

The golfer-friendly outing appears to have left a strong impression on Lee, who praised both Madhavan’s company and his swing, while expressing hope for another round in the future.

ALSO READ


MOST POPULAR

1

Trump says peace deal with Iran 'all signed'; Hormuz to be toll-free for 60 days

2

US, Iran reach peace deal; Trump says Hormuz to open on June 19 after signing

3

38-year-old Dubai resident dies while playing cricket; parents fly in for burial

4

Trump may release US-Iran agreement before Friday, Vance says

5

Sharjah rents soar as housing demand surges amid Dubai spillover