‘Good company, decent swing’: R Madhavan joins Brett Lee for golf

Former Australian cricketer Brett Lee has praised actor R. Madhavan following a round of golf together, describing him as one of the most respected actors in the industry and a genuinely good person off screen.

In a social media post shared on Tuesday, June 16, Lee posted a photo from their outing and wrote: “Great to finally get a round in with actor maddy. One of the most respected actors going around, and turns out a genuinely top bloke off screen too. Good company, decent swing, looking forward to the next one mate.”

The post offered fans a glimpse into the friendly meeting between the former Australian fast bowler and the acclaimed Indian actor, who is known for his work across Hindi, Tamil and Telugu cinema.

Lee's message quickly drew attention from followers, with many appreciating the camaraderie between the two well-known personalities from the worlds of sport and entertainment.

While Lee is celebrated for his achievements on the cricket field, Madhavan has earned widespread recognition for his performances in films and web series, as well as his work as a producer and director.

The golfer-friendly outing appears to have left a strong impression on Lee, who praised both Madhavan’s company and his swing, while expressing hope for another round in the future.