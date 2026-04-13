Brett Lee pens heartfelt tribute to Asha Bhosle: 'I’ll always be incredibly grateful for her'

Australian fast‑bowling great Brett Lee has shared a moving tribute to the late playback icon Asha Bhosle, remembering not just the legendary voice that captivated generations, but the kindness and humility that stayed with him off the mic.

The former cricketer, who famously collaborated with Bhosle on the 2007 cross‑cultural track ‘You’re the One for Me’ (Haan Main Tumhara Hoon), took to Instagram to share an emotional note alongside a carousel of throwback pictures with the singer.

“I had the pleasure of writing and recording 'You’re the One for Me' with Asha Bhosle back in 2006. It’s something I’ll always be incredibly grateful for,” Lee wrote, reflecting on their much‑talked-about studio collaboration.

He went on to say that while her legendary voice and artistry were unforgettable, it was her personality that truly stayed with him. “What stayed with me most wasn’t just her extraordinary talent, but how kind and humble she was. For someone who had achieved so much in her life, she carried herself with such warmth and generosity.”

The Lee–Bhosle duet is often cited even today as a symbol of India–Australia cultural crossover, combining a superstar cricketer adored by Indian fans with one of Bollywood’s most iconic voices.

It captured a moment when cricket, pop and Hindi film music collided in a way that felt playful yet surprisingly organic and that spirit of cross‑border camaraderie is exactly what Lee’s post taps back into.

In his message, Lee also extended his condolences to the singer’s loved ones. “My thoughts are with her family and friends at this time. I feel very fortunate to have shared even a small moment with someone so special,” he added.

Closing his note with an acknowledgment of her powerful impact, Lee wrote that Bhosle’s influence would continue to resonate far beyond her lifetime. “There’s no doubt her legacy will live on for generations to come. ”

Beyond the vast discography, the awards and iconic songs etched in Indian history, was a woman, who made even a visiting cricketer feel seen, supported and completely at ease. Lee’s memories stand as a testament of how Bhosle’s influence travelled far beyond Hindi cinema, touching global pop culture and even international sport.