'Breaking Bad' star Giancarlo Esposito embraces Islam during stay in Saudi Arabia

American actor Giancarlo Esposito, best known for his portrayal of Gus Fring in the hit TV series Breaking Bad, has embraced Islam during his stay in Saudi Arabia, according to Saudi Gazette.

The Saudi newspaper reported that Esposito recited the Shahada, the Islamic declaration of faith, while filming in the Kingdom. The report cited Saudi General Entertainment Authority Chairman Turki Al-Sheikh, who said the actor also joined members of the production team in prayer at a mosque.

A video shared on social media showed Esposito praying alongside members of the production team inside a mosque, according to Saudi Gazette.

The newspaper reported that Esposito's decision came after what Al-Sheikh described as a positive experience during his time in Saudi Arabia and his interactions with Muslims while working in the country.

Esposito is one of Hollywood's most recognisable character actors, with a career spanning several decades. He gained worldwide acclaim for playing drug kingpin Gus Fring in Breaking Bad and later reprised the role in Better Call Saul. He has also appeared in The Mandalorian, The Boys, and numerous film and television productions.

The actor was reportedly in Saudi Arabia while working on Seven Dogs, one of several major international productions filmed in the Kingdom as part of efforts to expand its entertainment and film sectors and attract global talent.

As of publication, Esposito has not publicly commented on the reports or independently confirmed his conversion.