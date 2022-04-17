‘Breaking Bad’ actor Aaron Paul reveals Covid-19 forced him to cancel ‘Weird Al Yankovic’ biopic

He has been accused of violating three different women at various Manhattan night spots in 2018 and 2019
Hollywood actor Aaron Paul of ‘Breaking Bad’ fame was supposed to make a cameo in Eric Appel’s ‘Weird Al Yankovic’ biopic, but had to drop out at the last second.
Paul had played Yankovic in a sketch directed by Eric Appel called ‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’ in 2010. It also starred Olivia Wilde and Patton Oswalt.
The new upcoming biopic will be directed and co-written by Appel. As per Deadline, in a recent interview, Paul spoke about the fact that Daniel Radcliffe is now leading the film.
“It’s so great. I loved doing that. I love Al [Yankovic], I love Eric Appel, who wrote the skit for Funny Or Die and directed it. And he wrote the film with Al, and he’s directing the feature as well. I read that script years ago and it was just so over the top beautiful.” he said.
Paul added, “It was just when they were kind of poking around seeing if they could get this thing made, and I was really excited to see it finally kind of come together, and obviously Daniel [Radcliffe] is amazing. And so I think he’s absolutely going to crush it.”
Paul was asked to make a small cameo in the new film but tested positive for COVID-19 on the day he was supposed to show up to set.
“I go, ‘Oh, no!’ So I couldn’t do it, and then I was just out for like 10 solid days. I have never felt more sick in my life. And so we couldn’t do the cameo, which I just absolutely was crushed about,” Paul said.
As per Deadline, the production on ‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’ commenced earlier this month in Los Angeles.
