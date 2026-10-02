Bradley Cooper to star as Duke in ‘G.I. Joe’ reboot from Danny McBride

Hollywood actor Bradley Cooper is set to star as field commander Duke in Paramount Pictures’ upcoming G.I. Joe reboot, which will be directed by Danny McBride, Variety reported.

Plot details and further casting for the film remain under wraps. Paramount has said the movie will offer a fresh take on the iconic Hasbro toy line. McBride has written the screenplay with Jeff Fradley and John Carcieri.

Paramount also confirmed that the new G.I. Joe film has been “uncoupled” from the Transformers franchise. A crossover between the two properties had been teased at the end of the 2023 film Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, as per the outlet.

Cooper, a 12-time Oscar nominee, is known for his performances in films including A Star Is Born, Silver Linings Playbook and American Sniper.

He is currently in production on an Ocean’s 11 prequel, which he is directing and in which he stars alongside Margot Robbie and Monica Barbaro.

G.I. Joe will mark McBride’s first major directing effort on a feature film. He previously directed the pilot episode of the HBO comedy series The Righteous Gemstones and several episodes of Vice Principals, according to Variety.

The upcoming project will also mark a significant move into major action filmmaking for McBride, who has primarily worked in comedy.

G.I. Joe is being produced by Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Mark Vahradian and Zev Foreman for Hasbro Entertainment.

Paramount Pictures co-chairs Josh Greenstein and Dana Goldberg are also developing several other major intellectual property projects beyond G.I. Joe.

Among them is a sequel to Days of Thunder, with Tom Cruise and Anne Hathaway attached to star. The studio is also working on a World War Z sequel, a new Paranormal Activity film with James Wan, a new Star Trek project, Sonic the Hedgehog 4 and a Call of Duty movie, according to Variety. — ANI