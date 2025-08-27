  • search in Khaleej Times


Bradley Cooper plays a stand-up comic in 'Is This Thing On?'

Directed by Cooper, the movie is inspired by the life of the British stand-up comedian John Bishop and stars Will Arnett, Laura Dern, Andra Day in key roles

Published: Wed 27 Aug 2025, 2:17 PM

The makers of Bradley Cooper's Is This Thing On? have released the movie's trailer.

Apart from Cooper, the movie also stars Will Arnett, Laura Dern, Andra Day and Sean Hayes in prominent roles. The film is directed by Bradley Cooper.

According to Variety, the film is inspired by the life of British comedian John Bishop. Is This Thing On? centres on the aftermath of the break-up of a married couple who are raising two kids. Alex (Arnett) takes a wild career pivot to become a stand-up comedian in New York City's West Village.

Searchlight Pictures (the official distributor of the film) shared the trailer on their Instagram account.

The movie will release in theatres in December 2025. The makers have not revealed the exact release date of the film.

Is This Thing On? is penned by Cooper, Mark Chappell and Arnett. Cooper also serves as producer alongside Weston Middleton under their Lea Pictures banner, alongside Arnett and Kris Thykier.

Ahead of its theatrical release, the dramatic comedy will hold its world premiere at the New York Film Festival during the event's closing night on October 10 at Lincoln Centre's Alice Tully Hall, reported Variety.

Is This Thing On? marks Cooper's third directorial feature after A Star Is Born and Maestro. Other notable films with Cooper in front of the camera include Silver Linings Playbook, American Sniper, and American Hustle. ANI