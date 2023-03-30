Brad Pitt to sell his LA home for USD40 million

Watch: Ranveer Singh dances to wife Deepika Padukone's song at Louvre Museum in Abu Dhabi
Hollywood superstar Brad Pitt is officially bidding adieu to his Los Angeles home.
Pitt has found a buyer for the sprawling estate he's owned for nearly 30 years in the neighbourhood of Los Feliz. According to People, a US-based media company, he was trying to sell his property for USD40 million in January.
According to the source, Pitt decided to sell the 1.9-acre property because he's "looking for something smaller" in the LA area.
This is the house where Pitt and his ex-wife Angelina Jolie raised their six children -- Maddox, 21, Pax, 19, Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 16, and 14-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne. The couple split in 2016.
Following their split and since being ruled legally single in 2019, the former couple has been in ongoing negotiations regarding the custody of their children and the dividing of their financial assets, including another impressive property: the Chateau Miraval estate in the South of France.
