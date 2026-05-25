Family fallout leaves marriage off the table for Brad Pitt, report says

Brad Pitt has reportedly decided against marrying again following his highly publicised split from Angelina Jolie and the continuing estrangement from their children.

According to a report obtained by Page Six, the 62-year-old actor has been dating jewellery designer Ines de Ramon since 2022.

However, sources cited in the report have claimed that marriage "is not in the cards" for the couple despite them being "very happy" together.

"He has a great partner whom he appreciates, but there is no rush in that direction," a source told, as per Page Six.

The report has also claimed that Pitt does not see himself getting married again or having more children. Sources alleged that the actor has remained deeply affected by the fallout from his split with Jolie and the distance between him and their six children.

Pitt and Jolie separated in 2016 and settled their divorce in 2024 after an eight-year legal battle. The former couple has also continued to fight in court over Chateau Miraval, the French estate they once co-owned.

The ex-couple's six children, Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne, have reportedly remained estranged from the actor.

As per the media outlet, a source said, "There has been a campaign of alienation (by Jolie) which has been successful."

"The antagonism is huge," the source said, adding, "He has been alienated from the kids completely. It is devastating to him."

The issue has resurfaced following Zahara Jolie's graduation from Spelman College in Atlanta, Georgia.

TMZ reported that Pitt did not reach out to Zahara before the ceremony. A source told the outlet, "Nothing prevented him from showing up for her. Or ever visiting her. The day was about all she accomplished. Not whether he was willing to attend."

A source close to Pitt responded to the criticism, saying, "You can't have it both ways, to promote a complete estrangement and then criticize someone for not going to an event when you've made sure that they would not be welcome," as quoted by Page Six.

"That's not a situation that he created," the source added.

During the graduation ceremony, Zahara was announced as "Zahara Marley Jolie" instead of "Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt" while receiving her Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology.

Another source told Page Six, "It's a shame people feel the need to cast a shadow over this celebration by taking a dig at a father who has already been separated from his family."