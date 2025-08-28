Brad Pitt, Joaquin Phoenix back Gaza-set film 'The Voice of Hind Rajab'

Hollywood A-listers Brad Pitt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Rooney Mara have signed on as executive producers of Kaouther Ben Hania’s latest drama, The Voice of Hind Rajab, adding significant weight to the Gaza-set film just days before its world premiere in competition at the Venice Film Festival.

Also attached to the project are Dede Garner and Jeremy Kleiner of Pitt’s Plan B Entertainment, The Zone of Interest director Jonathan Glazer, and Academy Award-winning filmmaker Alfonso Cuarón. The film has attracted support from major international backers, including the UK’s Film4 and Saudi-owned MBC Studios, signaling both its global reach and cultural resonance.

The Voice of Hind Rajab revisits the tragic story of six-year-old Hind Rajab, whose death during the war in Gaza drew international scrutiny. While Israeli authorities denied having troops in the area where Hind and her family were killed, independent investigations by The Washington Post and Sky News using satellite imagery confirmed Israeli tanks were nearby at the time. Further research by London-based Forensic Architecture, in collaboration with Al Jazeera, mapped 335 bullet holes in the family’s car, deepening questions around the circumstances of the attack.

The film is Ben Hania’s follow-up to her Oscar-nominated Four Daughters, a hybrid of documentary and fiction that drew critical acclaim for its boundary-pushing storytelling. Her earlier feature, The Man Who Sold His Skin, was also nominated for the Academy Award for Best International Feature Film.

Produced by Nadim Cheikhrouha under Mime Films and Tanit Films, alongside Odessa Rae of RaeFilm Studios in New York and James Wilson of London’s JW Films, the film stars Saja Kilani, Motaz Malhees, Clara Khoury, and Amer Hlehel.

Ahead of its Venice debut, The Voice of Hind Rajab has already generated strong industry momentum. The Party Film Sales, which is handling international distribution, according to The Hollywood Reporter, has secured deals across much of Europe, while CAA Media Finance is representing the film for North American buyers.