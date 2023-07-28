Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie agree to settle French vineyard dispute outside court: Report

The former couple reportedly paid $21.5 million for Chateau Miraval, which is now valued at around $164 million

Published: Fri 28 Jul 2023, 1:24 PM

Former couple Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, who are locked in a legal battle over the French vineyard they co-owned, may have decided to settle the dispute outside the court, as per media reports.

The actors had filed for divorce in 2016, two years after getting married at the vineyard, Chateau Miraval, in southern France, reported the Daily Mail.

Pitt, 59, and Jolie, 48, together bought a controlling stake in Chateau Miraval — a 1,300-acre estate now valued at $164 million — back in 2008. They tied the knot in 2014 and parted ways two years later.

In 2022, Pitt filed a lawsuit against Jolie in California alleging that she sold her share of the French vineyard. The lawsuit stated that “they would never sell their respective interests in Miraval without the other’s consent”.

Now, according to documents filed last week, the couple may not go to court to resolve the vineyard dispute. Jolie has agreed to take part in a settlement conference, while Pitt has also appointed a “provisional administrator” to Chateau Miraval, the Daily Mail report said.

The provisional administrator will be an independent person who will assess the winery while also facilitating negotiations between Pitt and Nouvel, Angelina Jolie’s former investment company, the report added.

According to Mirror, the couple paid $21.5 million for Chateau Miraval, which is now valued at around $164 million. The estate consists of a pine forest, a moat, a lake, and a Romanesque chapel where they got married. The main house, at the vineyard, has 35 rooms, a home cinema, a gym, two pools, a spa and a helipad.

Pitt and Jolie had started a wine-making business at the property in 2013. The actress had sold her shares of Chateau Miraval to Stoli Group, a spirit company owned by Russian oligarch Yuri Shefler, reported news agency AFP.

