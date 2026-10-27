BP Singh, producer of Indian crime shows 'CID' and 'Aahat', dies of heart attack

Veteran producer-director BP Singh, best known for his work on popular TV shows like CID and Aahat, has passed away, filmmaker Ashoke Pandit said on Instagram.

According to the post, BP Singh suffered a major heart attack, following which he passed away on Tuesday morning.

Remembering Singh as his “dear friend” and a “great human being”, Pandit wrote, “... A brilliant filmmaker who captivated the nation with his crime shows C.I.D and Aahat. His work is still & will continue to be an inspiration to generations to come. Was fortunate to be a very close associate of him when he was the President of IFTDA (Indian Film & Television Directors' Association)."

"A great human being & a dear friend. Will always be remembered for his contribution in the entertainment world.”

As soon as the news came out, condolences and heartfelt tributes were shared across social media platforms. Actor Anup Soni commented, “Rest in peace sir.”

Pandit said Singh’s last rites will be carried out on October 28.