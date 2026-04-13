'Your voice was like silk': British musician Boy George remembers Asha Bhosle

British musician Boy George paid a heartfelt tribute to legendary singer Asha Bhosle following her demise at the age of 92.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Boy George remembered Bhosle's iconic voice and their musical collaboration, writing, "God bless the amazing #ashabhosle who sang the glorious vocals on Bow Down Mister. Rest in peace, your voice was like silk."

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Bhosle collaborated with pop band Culture Club lead singer Boy George for the track, Bow Down Mister.

Known for her versatility and distinctive voice, Bhosle collaborated with several international artists during her illustrious career, leaving a lasting impact on the global music landscape.

Her contribution to music spanned over eight decades, with thousands of songs across genres, making her one of the most celebrated playback singers in Indian cinema.

Asha Bhosle passed away in Mumbai on Sunday at the age of 92, marking the end of an era in Indian music.

Doctor Prateet Samdani of Breach Candy Hospital confirmed that the veteran singer had been dealing with multiple health issues and died due to organ failure.

As news of her passing spread on Sunday, several well-known names from cinema and politics reached her Mumbai residence to pay their last respects. Among those who visited her home were Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, poet and lyricist Javed Akhtar, and veteran actress Shabana Azmi. She had been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital on Saturday evening following extreme exhaustion and a chest infection.

The veteran singer's granddaughter, Zanai Bhosle, had earlier confirmed her hospitalisation through a social media post, requesting privacy for the family. "My grandmother, Asha Bhosle, due to extreme exhaustion and suffering a chest infection, has been admitted to hospital... Treatment is ongoing, and hopefully everything will be well," she had said. ANI