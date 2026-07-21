Bosco Martis reveals how 'Senorita' from 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' came to life

Whether it’s the iconic step we keep seeing at Indian wedding sangeets in 'Gallan Goodiyaan', or the suave moves of Vicky Kaushal in 'Tauba Tauba', he is the man behind the magic. Bosco Martis, one half of the celebrated duo Bosco-Caesar, is part of the most acclaimed choreography team behind some of Bollywood’s most enduring dance hits.

Recently, one of their most cherished collaborations, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, celebrated its 15th anniversary. The road-trip classic, widely credited with redefining the contemporary coming-of-age genre in Indian cinema, featured the effortlessly joyous ‘Senorita’, whose breezy, deceptively simple choreography earned Bosco-Caesar the National Film Award for Best Choreography in 2011.

“The whole idea behind ‘Senorita’ was very simple. Three boys walk into someone else's party, make it their own, and before you know it, everyone at that party has accepted them as one of their own. That was the emotion we wanted to create,” Bosco Martis, who was recently in Dubai for a leisure trip, tells Khaleej Times.

It is this effortless, groovy, "just having a good time" energy that they so succinctly captured in the song, a style that has since become something of a signature for the duo.

The primary challenge was making the choreography disappear into the scene's emotion, says Bosco. “We never wanted it to look like, ‘One, two, three, four...’ It had to feel free-flowing. Like people dancing without thinking about it. Just celebrating,” he says. That tension between rigorous planning and apparent spontaneity has become a defining hallmark of Bosco-Caesar’s work, but ‘Senorita’ remains perhaps its purest expression.

“It's actually much simpler than people think.” The trick, he insists, is to surrender. “The movement only works if you stop thinking about it. The moment you start counting, you've already lost it.”

Capturing the ethos of a film... and winning a National Award

Looking back 15 years later, Bosco sees ‘Senorita’ as a distilled version of everything director Zoya Akhtar built into Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. “It's an iconic film. Zoya is one of my favourite directors and one of the most efficient, sorted directors I've ever worked with,” he says, adding that the atmosphere on set mirrored the film’s emotional journey.

“Working with her never feels like 'work'. It always feels like a party. She creates such a relaxed atmosphere, tells beautiful stories and gives everyone the freedom to do their best. I think that energy got captured in ‘Senorita’ as well. It genuinely felt like one big celebration,” he adds.

That easygoing atmosphere also meant that, at the time of the shoot, Bosco wasn’t convinced they were creating anything out of the box. “Honestly... no,” he admits when asked if he sensed the song’s future impact. “I actually felt we'd done an average job. Caesar kept saying, ‘No, no... you'll see. This song is going to get a lot of glory.’ I wasn't convinced. There was so much happening while we were shooting that song that I thought we'd just managed to pull it together somehow.”

Hence, when the National Award call came, it came as a shock. “I remember I was asleep when Zoya called. She couldn't reach me, so she called Caesar, who then called me and said, ‘We've won the National Award. I told you we'd win a lot of awards.’ I still couldn't believe it,” he recalls. “The first thing I did was watch the song again.”

Ten days, one party

The easy charm of ‘Senorita’ hid a tight-knit timeline. “We only had about ten days. Normally, we'd get a month or two to prepare a song,” says Bosco. “This one came together in just ten days. We had to fly to Spain. We had to communicate with dancers who only spoke Spanish. Most of us only spoke English. There were so many moving parts.”

Inside that chaos were also human stories that never usually make it to the screen. One memory in particular has stayed with him for a decade and a half. “Every dancer had a story. There was even one dancer who was pregnant. She couldn't explain why she kept taking breaks because we couldn't communicate properly. Eventually we found out, and she requested, ‘Please don't move me to the back.’ I told her, ‘You're staying right in front.’ Those are the stories people never see.”

For Bosco, those micro-moments are the real soul of what makes a choreography come to life. “There are many beautiful moments behind every song. Everybody brings something personal to the set, but together you're all trying to entertain the audience.”

‘Dance shouldn't look like dance’

Stripping away the awards and anniversary nostalgia, however, the choreographer says the real challenge lies in creating dance moves that stand the test of time. “Dance shouldn't look like dance. It should look like life,” says Bosco. “It should feel effortless. When people watch it, they shouldn't think about how difficult the steps are. They should think, ‘I want to be part of this’. That's where the magic happens,” he adds.

And that is exactly what ‘Senorita’ achieved. Audiences didn’t just watch Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol and Farhan Akhtar dance, they wanted to be at that table, in that town square, part of that group of strangers-turned-friends.

Fifteen years on, as Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara continues to find new audiences while remaining a fan favourite for those who grew up with it, Bosco sees ‘Senorita’ — and the film itself — as a reminder of what can happen when everyone on set shares the same creative vision, creating an inimitable sense of carefree spirit that continues to invite viewers, years later, to become part of the symphony.